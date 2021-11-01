ESC's Innovative HEPA Fan Filter Modules & Cleanroom Wall Systems on Display at 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo
November 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health News[Boston, MA] – The team from Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is excited to meet and network with the pharmaceutical industry's innovators and leaders at the 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo. This hybrid conference will take place from Oct 31st - Nov 3rd, 2021 at Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA, or virtually by accessing the event's online platform.
This signature event draws pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals at all levels of the industry from emerging leaders to the most senior executives in drug manufacturing, supply chain, devices/ equipment/ services, and global regulatory agencies. The conference Partner Showcase presents a large offering of the latest technologies and services for the pharmaceutical industry.
"We're excited to talk to people about our Industry 4.0 smartHEPA Fan Filter Modules. They can be installed with as little as 2" of free space above your cleanroom unit and they use 99.995% HEPA Filters," said Vern Solomon, Founder & Innovation at ESC.
"At the same time, our ALUMA1 cleanroom wall system is compliant with the regulatory requirements of any design authority such as ISO, or regulatory agency for GMP, such as US FDA, Health Canada and the EU."
This year's event will feature a Meet and Greet with the Women in Pharma at the ISPE annual meeting. The event will also feature sessions on topics such as:
"The theme for this year's event is Agility. Collaboration. Innovation. Those are certainly three key areas of focus for us over the last two years," said Aaron Styles, Chief Executive Officer of ESC.
"We pride ourselves on being able to provide agile solutions. We know that our clients' cleanroom needs are likely going to grow as they scale their operations, so we're conscious of ensuring that their facilities can grow with them. At the same time, we also found new ways of collaborating during COVID-19 restrictions. And of course, innovation is always front and centre for us. Where is the industry going and how can we find new ways to meet those challenges for our clients?"
The 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo
This year's event will usher in a revitalized focus on excellence, modernization, and harmonization in pharmaceutical science and manufacturing across the globe, offering pharma professionals the opportunity to engage in industry-critical conversations. A comprehensive education program provides attendees with technical sessions on the latest developments in supply chain, operations, facilities, equipment, information systems, product development, production systems, quality systems, regulatory guidance and cutting-edge industry innovations.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
