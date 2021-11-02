Red Wing, MN Author Publishes Historical Fiction
November 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLord of the North, a new book by Timothy LaPlant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set in the time of the Norman conquest of Great Britain, Lord of the North is a story of self-determination and redemption. It follows Wilfred, an orphan bastard saved from the gallows by William, Duke of Normandy in 1054.
Years at William's side, transforms Wilfred into a professional soldier who is fiercely loyal to William's cause and bonded in friendship to his lord. He is tasked with securing and protecting the Northern District of Great Britain. While in New Castle, he meets and falls in love Lady Anne McCallester, finding family and happiness just as he must battle a formidable invading enemy. This is a story of the transformation of a man who rises from murderous mercenary to loving father and friend fighting to protect his home and lands.
About the Author
Timothy LaPlant is nothing more than a simple Midwesterner splitting his time between small town Minnesota and a hobby farm North Dakota. A reclusive individual who spends most of his time with his two black labs hunting and fishing. LaPlant is a former business owner, mechanical contractor, who specialized in the construction of children's hospitals. He wrote this story to demonstrate to his son that he believes there is no limitation as to what a man can achieve but that being a good father is the most important thing a man can do. If others can find this story of self determination relevant or uplifting, then he is rewarded.
Lord of the North is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7108-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lord-of-the-north/
Contact Information
