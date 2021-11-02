Hood River, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
November 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThrough the Eyes of a Cloud: A Bedtime Story, a new book by Nancy Wilson Waters, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's a beautiful spring day in the Pacific Northwest. The sun is shining. The animals are playing. One tiny white puffy cloud named Cloudy watches from the sky, wishing he could play too. But the animals all run from poor Cloudy, preferring the warm sunshine. At last, Cloudy feels content just to watch the happy animals. As the sun sinks low and the animals settle in for sleep, so does the tiny cloud, ready to see what adventures tomorrow will bring.
About the Author
Nancy Wilson Waters was born and raised on an orchard in a small Oregon town, surrounded by nature. With a desire to see more of the world, she moved to the East Coast and worked as a secretary for a large corporation, and for a couple of years she had the pleasure of raising African Grey parrots. Her favorite job, however, was being a nanny. When it was naptime or bedtime, the children, like most youngsters, were never ready to sleep-and thus Cloudy was born.
Through the Eyes of a Cloud: A Bedtime Story is a 44-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5259-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-cloud/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-cloud-a-bedtime-story/
