Vacaville, CA Author Publishes Thrilling Fiction Novel

Mickey Frank is an ex-solider finally returned home to live a normal and peaceful family life in Northern California. Mickey has cut contact with the four other members of his August 1993 mobile security team in Somalia, The Mongoose Crew, in an attempt to hide the dark secret they have been hiding.
As the years passed, Mickey has grown comfortable in his family life, until he is shaken to the core by the knowledge that members of his past life are searching for him. He believes he knows why the army is after him, but he is not prepared for the even darker secrets three members of his crew hold.
The Mongoose Crew is a deep dive into the complexity of a soldier's experience in a land thousands of miles away from home and the trauma many veterans experience when they return.
About the Author
Marcus F. Fair is a social worker and has enjoyed a twenty-five-year career in the field as an investigator, along with several other titles over the years. He has been blessed with a wonderful woman and life partner to be by his side for the past twenty years, whom he owes his life.
Fair finds family to be essential in his life and always tries to remember this face through the good times and the bad. In the community, he dedicates himself to aid those who are underprivileged and families in need. In his spare time, he enjoys playing chess, shooting at the gun range, reading a good novel, and anything involving outdoor activities. However, spending time with his family is what he enjoys the most.
The Mongoose Crew is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1233-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mongoose-crew/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore athttps://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mongoose-crew/
