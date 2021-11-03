Nashville, TN Author Publishes Memoir
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGetting My Affairs in Order: A Promiscuous Bipolar Female, a new book by Jan Stephenson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One in four people deal with mental illness of themselves, friends, or family. This memoir contains experiences and consequences of being manic-depressive. It adds a touch of humor along with very serious subject matter. Males and females can benefit from reading this material. It explores the hardships and misconceptions of being bipolar. Attention is given to anxiety, PTSD, grief, doctors, drugs, and suicide. The content explores things of a sexual nature.
About the Author
Jan Stephenson was a business teacher for 27 years. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Career Education from Eastern Illinois University. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2002. She is 67 years old.
Getting My Affairs in Order: A Promiscuous Bipolar Female is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4091-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/getting-my-affairs-in-order-a-promiscuous-bipolar-female/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
