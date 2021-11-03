Columbus, OH Author Publishes Debut Romance Novel
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrue Love and Passion, a new book by Angelique Ferguson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following his first heartbreak, white nightclub owner and longtime gigolo Kristopher Ryan decides to deal with his disappointment alone at Daytona Beach. There, he meets Victoria Ann Saunders, a black fashion industry owner who similarly escaped to forget her cheating boyfriend. Sparks fly when the two meet, but when it's time to leave, the hurting lovers don't know that they're returning to the same city – Chicago. Victoria loses the number Kristopher gave her, but a chance meeting in his nightclub brings the two together again. Will they be able to accept their feelings and pick up where they left off under the Floridian sun? Will the magnetic pull of lust grow into true love and understanding? Read and discover that love can always be found in one's heart and soul, no matter who you are and under any circumstances.
About the Author
Angelique Ferguson is a single mother of two who has worked in the childcare industry for two decades. True Love and Passion is her debut novel. She has been writing ever since she was a child and likes to spend a good night on the couch, scribbling down ideas for her next book. Besides being an avid reader and writer, she enjoys practicing photography, collecting movies, and dancing.
True Love and Passion is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3463-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/true-love-and-passion/.
