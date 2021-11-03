Nashville, MI Author Publishes Christmas Book
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Night Before Christmas?, a new book by Hannah T. Miles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Traveling around the world in a single night delivering gifts is a tall order. What happens when things don't go smoothly for Santa? Is he always jolly? In this fun twist on the classic tale, one tired but comfortable parent, all snug in bed, is about to find out!
About the Author
Hannah T. Miles lives in the rural midwest in daily contact with many animals of both the wild and domestic kind. By far her greatest companions are her cats.
Miles loves to write about and photograph nature, garden and farm organically, cook, read and collect books, and live life at home with her family. Every year, she begins her Christmas planning and countdown about mid-July because she never can wait.
The Night Before Christmas? is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0155-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-night-before-christmas/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-night-before-christmas-a-poem-and-a-parody/
