Alexandria, VA Author Publishes Inspirational Narrative
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsProcessing the Process: The Diamond that Did Well Under Pressure! I'm Still Standing…, a new book by Tonyia C. Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Processing the Process is about one woman's journey to overcome many hardships in life, such as molestation and death. Tonyia C. Jackson had to learn to trust God and keep pushing forward after many setbacks, and although her life is hard, she still pushes past a lot of pain, trusting and growing in Christ. You can do the same.
Jackson's relationship with God has taught her to trust Him. Even though bad things happen, it doesn't mean that God is not there. He's there every step of the way, and God has a plan for each and every one of us.
Processing the Process is about learning to surrender our will for God's. God is faithful and will bless us more than we can imagine. So, stay positive, pray up, and bless others, and God's strength and blessing will come to you.
About the Author
Tonyia C. Jackson has grown in Christ, and He has birthed within her many gifts and talents. Tonyia is a seasoned hairstylist, seamstress, and creative artist. She's a mother of two (now grown) children who are her heart, and she is so proud of them. She loves peace and music. Jackson has an Associate's Degree in fashion design, a Bachelor's Degree in graphic communication, and a Master's Degree in business entrepreneurship. God has already blessed Tonyia with successful entrepreneur endeavors, and she hopes to continue down this path as a successful woman in business.
Processing the Process: The Diamond that Did Well Under Pressure! I'm Still Standing… is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2543-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/processing-the-process/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/processing-the-process-the-diamond-that-did-well-under-pressure-im-still-standing/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
