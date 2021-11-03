Bedford, TX Author Publishes Book on Socioeconomics
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhite Light, Yellow Light, Districts, Dynamics: The Socioeconomic Divide, a new book by L. Tommy Long, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In our nation's neighborhoods, there is a disturbing indicator of inequality that few have noticed: light.
Have you ever stopped to wonder why there is such a stark contrast between the appearances of low income communities and more affluent ones at night? The disparity has many causes, but the two most notable are the differences in operational cost and illumination levels, and these point to deeper systemic issues. This contrast thus separates America's white light and yellow light districts, the haves and the have nots.
In this book, author L. Tommy Long explores the impact politics has on economic opportunities and lived experiences. As the economic inequality gap continues to widen in America, Long offers possible solutions, and he challenges each reader to look inward for ways to improve his/her life.
About the Author
L. Tommy Long works with the Tarrant County Texas Democratic voter registration committee to help get voters registered. In his free time, Long enjoys playing basketball and reading widely. He considers sociology the most interesting subject, and it comes naturally to him because he has always studied people informally. Long is a father and a grandfather, and there is nothing more important to him than family.
During his career, L. Tommy Long has worked in multiple industries, and he has found that, no matter the industry, politics controlled the day. His number one takeaway was that the haves always take advantage of the have nots, full stop!
White Light, Yellow Light, Districts, Dynamics: The Socioeconomic Divide is a 110-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3504-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/white-light-yellow-light-districts-dynamics-the-socioeconomic-divide/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
