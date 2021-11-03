Revelwood Expands Leadership Team with New Sales Director Koury Reid
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsRevelwood, experts in providing technology solutions for the Office of Finance, has expanded its leadership team, hiring industry veteran Koury Reid as the company's Sales Director. Revelwood is growing rapidly, and Reid is one of several new leaders brought on board to help spearhead that growth.
"Koury is a great addition to our team," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and relationships based on his years of experience spanning sales and services in the Office of Finance."
"It's an exciting time to join Revelwood," said Koury Reid. "There's explosive growth happening in the enterprise performance management space, and the company has recently expanded its solutions portfolio for the Office of Finance, including financial close automation and consolidation.
"Additionally, Revelwood's core values speak volumes to employees, customers and partners. I'm thrilled to be joining such a great team and helping to drive further growth," said Reid.
Reid joins other new Revelwood team members, including additions in Sales, Professional Services and other departments. For information on joining the Revelwood team and to learn about open positions, visit: https://revelwood.com/who-we-are/join-our-team/.
Revelwood partners with the best software vendors in the marketplace to deliver solutions for the Office of Finance that help optimize financial performance and results. The company has partnered with IBM for decades and joined the Workday Adaptive Planning partner program in 2018. Revelwood was named the Adaptive Insights Partner Rising Star of the Year in 2019. More recently, the company has partnered with BlackLine and Fluence Technologies.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practices guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Revelwood's mission is to help you gain the insight you need to disrupt your industry and the world. The Revelwood team lives by our Core Values, is committed to your success, and, as our clients can attest to, will "always have your back." Learn more by visiting www.revelwood.com.
