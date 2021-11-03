Gwynn Oak, MD Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnowflake's Christmas Gift, a new book by Brian K. Banks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everyone thinks Snowflake the kitten is bad because of her black fur. All she wants is to be loved and accepted by someone!
One day Snowflake sees a little boy who is being picked on by bullies. She knows she must jump in and help. And oh, is she glad she does, because J.T., the little boy, is everything she has been looking for!
Snowflake's Christmas Gift is a delightfully entertaining read that reminds us that we are all different-and we all just want to be loved!
To see the inspiration for Snowflake the cat follow @myblindcatraven on Instagram!
Snowflake's Christmas Gift is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4712-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/snowflakes-christmas-gift/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/snowflakes-christmas-gift/.
