Luisella Chocolate Spread Now Available At 235 Bulk Barn Stores Across Canada
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle News[Barrie, ON] - Luisella Foods is excited to announce that they have expanded their nut-free chocolate spreads product line into 235 Bulk Barn Stores across Canada.
"We have really gained a lot of traction and momentum over the last year. And now, appearing on the shelves at Bulk Barn stores across Canada is almost beyond words. The Bulk Barn name is so well-known and so trusted by millions of people and we take this as a confirmation that we're offering a truly high-quality product that families across Canada can enjoy." said Patricia Di Chiara, Founder/CEO of Luisella.
Of course, Luisella's growth over the last few years has been driven by countless happy customers and "You have to try this" word-of-mouth recommendations. However, they have also been helped tremendously by receiving the Non-GMO Certification
"Bringing better choices to the market is what Luisella brings to the table. High quality ingredients and allergen free while still being environmentally conscious are all pillars of the brand. People of all games can enjoy delicious and nutritious chocolate spreads wherever and whenever they choose" said J.P Bichay, president of Connect Brand Management.
Luisella also received the proudly Ontario Made designation in 2021, with their products being manufactured in Dunnville, Ontario.
"2021 has been an incredible year for us. We're appearing in more stores and more people's homes. We've also got a new look and feel with a new brand image that we're very excited about," said Di Chiara.
To find a local store that carries Luisella, click here.
- 30 -
About Bulk Barn
Since being established in 1982, Bulk Barn has grown from one store to over 275, with more locations opening every year. During that time, we have been offering customers competitive prices, and a whole lot of choice.
In each of our stores, you'll find over 4000 products, each one sourced for its amazing quality. We are constantly adding more products to meet our customers' evolving needs whether it's vegan, or non-GMO. We are also proud to offer hard-to-find international products like British candies.
About Luisella Foods
Patricia Di Chiara couldn't find a safe chocolate spread for her son's school lunch. So she made her own! And she made it delicious!
At Luisella we truly believe we are all in this together. Our promise to you is to continue to make wholesome, safe and delicious foods you love. Our promise to the planet is to do no harm and our promise to our community is to use our powers for good! By supporting us, you will be supporting our quest to help make sure all families can feel safe and well-fed through initiatives such as the Safe School programs, allergen awareness, school lunches, and other initiatives.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Luisella Nut Free Chocolate Spreads
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Luisella Nut Free Chocolate Spreads
Contact Us