White Tuque Accepted Into DMZ Innisfil Accelerator Program
November 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News[Innisfil, ON] - The teams at White Tuque and DMZ Innisfil are excited to announce the acceptance of the growing boutique cyber defence start-up into the internationally renowned entrepreneur incubator accelerator program.
"The small to medium sized business sector is incredibly under-protected in the world of cyber security. There is this perception that cyber defence is only for big companies that make headlines after a hack," said Chris Adams, Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) DMZ Innisfil.
"The reality is that any sort of security breach could be catastrophic for a smaller company. Far too many never recover. White Tuque's mission to bring this much-needed protection to these incredibly vulnerable businesses really resonates with DMZ's mission. We're excited to support and launch their business in our region."
White Tuque is a boutique cyber-risk and protection firm that seeks to bring intelligence driven, enterprise-level cybersecurity services and risk assessments to everyone. Their mission is to help protect small to medium-sized businesses that have traditionally been challenged to defend themselves from sophisticated cyber-attacks. Most importantly, they want to empower those companies with the best practices and tools to protect themselves.
"Getting supported by the DMZ Innisfil accelerator program is incredible for me as a new entrepreneur and founder. I know I can build the best team to disrupt an industry and help a lot of people. But if we don't have the support to build the business functions behind it, I am putting the vision at risk," said Robert D Stewart, Founder and CEO of White Tuque.
It has been estimated that cybercrime, as a whole, may have increased by as much as 600% during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, a recent study reported that nearly half (43%) of cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses, while only 14% of small businesses are capable of defending themselves.
White Tuque has an elite group of cyber security experts, with a disruptive plan, who know how to execute it. Their mission is to provide businesses with an advisor and affordable, learnable, and scalable services such as:
"This is an exciting opportunity for our team. We look forward to engaging businesses within the Simcoe County ecosystem," said Iris Wang, Head of Intelligence and Analysis for White Tuque.
Stewart added, "We are doing what it takes to help protect businesses in new and innovative ways, and that we are on track to ensure top cyber talent have the ability to develop solutions with expert guidance that allow White Tuque to make a real difference. This is where it gets exciting, this is where it gets fun."
-30-
About White Tuque
White Tuque's mission is to give companies a trusted partner and a framework of best practices for cyber defence. We are a boutique team with expertise in cyber-risk, cyber-protection and intelligence.
Now, SMEs have access to a battle-tested and crisis-proven team of Canada's leading cyber-security experts. White Tuque has made this level of protection affordable by condensing simple and repeatable tactics into a digestible and scalable format for all organizations. These tactics are the backbone of what is currently protecting the financial industry, the gaming industry, and The Department of Defence. And now, they're available to any SMEs.
To learn more about White Tuque services you can reach out to them at info@whitetuque.com or visit their website at https://whitetuque.com/.
About DMZ Innisfil
DMZ Innisfil is more than just a workspace. In partnership with the Town of Innisfil, we've created a collaborative program designed to help entrepreneurs succeed personally and professionally.
DMZ Innisfil will be a staple to the town's growing startup community by providing exclusive resources and access to a network of partners, customers and investors from Canada's top tech incubator-accelerator.
The DMZ positively impacts the world by preparing the top tech startups for global expansion, which enables them to foster more made-in-Canada jobs and build technologies that change lives. Since 2010, DMZ has helped 500 startups raise over $1 Billion and foster over 4,300 jobs.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
White Tuque
Contact Us
Chris Adams
White Tuque
Contact Us