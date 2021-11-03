Dr. Dirk Winnemöller joins Leukocare as Vice President Commercial

× Email LEUKOCARE AG

Leukocare AG, a biotechnology company specialized in the field of biopharmaceutical formulation development, today announced that Dr. Dirk Winnemöller took up the newly established role as Vice President Commercial at Leukocare. Dirk joins the Company from Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, where he served as Global Vice President Business Development, Alliances and Organizational Strategy. In his new role, he will further drive Leukocare's growth strategy, particularly in expanding the Company's Business Development as well as Alliance and Project Management activities. Additionally, Dirk will further develop Leukocare´s strategic marketing and communication activities.Michael Scholl, Chief Executive Officer at Leukocare, said, "I am excited to have Dirk joining our management team. His extensive commercial experience will contribute significantly to the pursuit of our growth strategy. Dirk joins Leukocare as Vice President Commercial at a pivotal time, where we strive to be the leading provider of biopharmaceutical formulation development to deliver best services, technologies and solutions to our partners and customers."Dr. Dirk Winnemöller brings more than 14 years of experience in business operations as well as in international marketing and sales positions in the biotechnology and biopharma industries. In his previous role as Global Vice President Business Development, Alliances and Organizational Strategy at Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Dirk was responsible for Business Development, Alliances/Partnering, Project Management, Communications, Organizational Strategy and Supply Chain. Prior to this role, he held several commercial leadership positions including country manager DACH and Australia for Miltenyi Biotec.Dr. Dirk Winnemöller, Vice President Commercial at Leukocare, commented, "I am extremely happy to join Leukocare, a pioneering biotech company delivering excellent biopharmaceutical formulation technologies to customers and partners. I am very much looking forward to supporting Leukocare's focus on customer needs and its strategy of providing best-in-class and tailor-made formulations. Moreover, I am excited to work closely with this outstanding team and to grow the commercial organization for providing even better services to our customers and partners."About LeukocareLeukocare is a biotechnology company specialized in the field of biopharmaceutical formulation development. Operating at the interface of drug substance and drug product development, Leukocare combines sound knowledge of formulation development with bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.The formulation development approach consists of two elements: a library of up to 100 different regulatory well-established and employed excipients and a rational development approach which employs statistical software and self-learning algorithms as well as state of the art design of experiment (DoE) matrices. By utilizing the artificial intelligence elements, Leukocare is able to specifically combine excipients leading to stabilizing formulations tailored to the drug product's needs.Leukocare's superior and innovative drug product formulations can be applied to a broad range of applications: biologics & biosimilars, vaccines & viral vectors and biofunctionalized devices.Leukocare AG is headquartered in Martinsried/Munich and its wholly owned subsidiary Leukocare Inc., is located in Milford, MA, USA.Michael SchollCEO+49 (0) 89 7801 6650Rebekka StröverSpecialist Communications & Marketing+ 49 (0) 89 7801 665 14