Nashville, TN Author & Child Abuse Survivor Publishes Autobiography
November 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Attic: A Lone Safe Space Inside a House of Terror, a new book by Hilary Knutson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Attic is the true story of an 8 year old girl who yearns to escape the abuse that controls her. She does so by hiding in the attic, often blocking out the world with music. Through hardship and pain, it is the one bearable constant in her life.
Described as "a beautifully narrated trainwreck" and "deeply gripping,"
The Attic will pull you into another world – her world.
The Attic: A Lone Safe Space Inside a House of Terror is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3345-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-attic/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us