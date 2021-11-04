Alabama Author Publishes Book of Artwork
November 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Collection of Artworks by ASA, a new book by Asa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Asa is the "Nom de Guerre" of an American self trained artist. This artist believes there is never a need to sign his artwork. "I walk out the door and see the beauty of the Lord". I know who the true artist is. Any skill or talent I may have has been given as a blessing to me from the One who loves us all.
A Collection of Artworks by ASA is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7178-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-collection-of-artworks-by-asa/.
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
