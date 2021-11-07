New Braunfels, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDottie's Return: Grandma's Love, a new book by Maria "Effie" Fedrick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dottie's Return is a sentimental, compassionate, and educational story that will educate children about the dangers of drug use. It is author Maria "Effie" Fedrick's sincere hope that parents will recognize the value of what she is trying to say to children about the dangers of drugs.
Read Dottie's Return as a guide to hopefully help you discuss the problems of drugs with children of your own.
About the Author
Maria "Effie" Fedrick has performed volunteer work all her life, mainly assisting children and parents through hard times and personal problems. She was born in Puerto Rico and was one of the members that assisted in establishing a shelter for run away and abused children in San Marcos, Texas.
Maria has also published Poesia y Prosa, written in Spanish. She lives in New Braunfels, Texas.
Dottie's Return: Grandma's Love is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8760-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dotties-return-grandmas-love/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
