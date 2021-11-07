Duluth, MN Author Publishes Biblical End of Days Narrative
November 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe 70th Week, a new book by Allen Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Unlike other books on the end times, The 70th Week focuses on the timeline extracted through careful study of the Bible, specifically in the Scriptures found from Daniel, Thessalonians, and Revelation. Readers will see the major events marked out on an easy-to-read timeline with marked out days on the Jewish calendar. Some of the key events included are Christ's standing on Mount Zion, the resurrection of the 144,000 martyred Jews, the torment of Satan, the rapture of the Bride, and many more.
About the Author
Allen E. Moore was born and raised in Mason City, Iowa. His father worked in a factory and suffered from bouts of depression throughout his life. When Moore was a senior in high school, he found his father had committed suicide. This tragic event led to Moore crying out to God to show Himself. Jesus heard his cry, and Moore came to know him as the Lord and Savior. He made a promise to teach God's word, which he continues to do today. His passion lies in teaching of the end times, which led him to write The 70th Week. Moore is an active member of the evangelical Christian church and he and his wife Marilyn led many Bible study sessions in their own home and have aided in helping others find their calling. Moore was a blue-collar worker and is currently retired. His prayer is that all who read his book will find it to be a catalyst for their own study of the Bible end times.
The 70th Week is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4163-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-70th-week/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-70th-week/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us