Spokane, WA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
November 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems from the Past & Future, a new book by Donald Gardner Stacy, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Donald Gardner Stacy developed his aesthetic for poetry and literary fiction over the course of fifty years. The element of time's passage comes into play frequently in this small collection as a thematic structure within several of these poems, none of them very long. In some cases, the initial composition of the poem disclosed its own form. At other times, the poem in question eschews form altogether, relying entirely on the sound of the concatenation of the individual words which compose it.
About the Author
Having lived in Kunming, Yunnan, People's Republic of China, for a total of three and a half years with his wife, Li Zhongli, Mr. Stacy had undergone what amounted to a transformative
experience stretching over that same period, which began in 2008 while the presidential campaign was still underway, Barack Obama was yet to be elected president over the
alternative choice of John McCain.
Poems from the Past & Future is a 104-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1050-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-from-the-past-future/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/poems-from-the-past-future/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
