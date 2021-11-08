Janco reduces its forecast for IT Pro jobs that will be added by end of 4th Quarter
November 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – Janco reports that 2021 YTD job growth exceeds 2020 by 189,000 YTD. The three-month moving average trend for the creation of IT Pros jobs abruptly tuned down in October and was 9K jobs fewer that the monthly average for the prior two quarters. According to the latest BLS data analyzed by Janco there are now 3.72 million jobs for IT Professionals in the US. On the bright side, 15 months in a row there has been an increase in the number of jobs added to the IT job market. The hiring of IT Pros is robust. This is true across all industries.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "In the past 30 days, CIOs have had to slow down their hiring plans due to the lack of qualified candidates. From data that we have reviewed, shutdowns resulted in fewer computer science candidates graduating from universities and trade schools. Those in the pipeline for those degrees was reduced as well. One of the drivers of that trend, the closing of borders limited the number of foreign nationals who could qualify for that training and education. "
The CEO added, "To help CIOs and HR managers tools to help in recruiting of IT professionals, we have released our latest IT Hiring Kit. With hiring on the rise, we have just updated our IT Hiring Kit."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including detailed IT Job Descriptions, IT Infrastructure, Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
