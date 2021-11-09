Napa, CA Author Publishes Novel
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Secrets, a new book by Darlene J. Forbes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Does anyone in your family die of natural causes?" Nancy was beginning to think no, only tragically. Sadly, Nancy saw many loved ones pass away over the years, but the death of her longtime best friend is what finally led her to tell this story.
Little Secrets is a book about Nancy and Sally, the stories from their youth, and the trials they have faced through the years. As long as they lived, they would keep each other's secrets. Now, the secrets come to light: secrets of adultery, abuse, alcoholism, bigotry, and survival.
A book as funny as it is heart-wrenching, Little Secrets offers a glimpse into the bonds that women share, reminding us that friendship and strength can survive under the toughest circumstances, even after death.
About the Author
Darlene J. Forbes is a self-employed wedding coordinator of thirty-five-plus years. She started writing novels during Covid-19, when many of her weddings were postponed.
Forbes is married, and she has three daughters and nine grandchildren. She loves to play golf, read, and travel.
Little Secrets is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4204-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-secrets/
