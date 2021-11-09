Abuja, Nigeria Author Publishes Social Narrative
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLethal Addiction, a new book by Chuma Anikwata, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lethal Addiction is about a teenage girl who becomes addicted to substance abuse. This attracts friends who are also involved in substance abuse, ultimately being a bad influence.
Drug addiction is a global epidemic. Africa as a whole and Nigeria in particular lose millions of lives to drug addiction every year. Lethal Addiction is a book that exposes the dangers of substance abuse. No young person who reads this book would want to venture into any form of substance abuse, so it's supposed to be a handbook for every teenager and adult who wants to have a preview of the consequence of drug abuse.
After reading Lethal Addiction, readers will have a preview of the destructive life that springs from substance abuse. This would discourage the reader from ever attempting any form of substance abuse and help them make better life choices.
About the Author
Chuma Anikwata hails from Ifiteani Village, Agulu, in Anaocha LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria. He's the first child in a family of four. Writing became a hobby for him at his early teenage life. He is passionate about enlightenment of the young minds and promoting young talents. His political activism "Sermon on the Nation" is used to fight corruption in Nigeria with the hope of changing the political ideology of the country for good.
Lethal Addiction is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1124-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lethal-addiction/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lethal-addiction/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us