Dayton, OH Author Publishes Collection of Writings
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLET ME PERISH FROM STARVATION'S LOVE, a new book by Limelight, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When Limelight's mind goes a-wandering, look out! From uproariously funny to tragic, this collection of short stories and poems will have you scratching your skull and wondering what kind of person can come up with these weird, wacky words. LET ME PERISH FROM STARVATION'S LOVE will surely keep you entertained and, ultimately, expose you to seeing the world in a new light.
About the Author
Limelight grew up in Brooklyn in New York City. Her three siblings provided hours of entertainment and adventure while growing up, and through her parents' support, her creative streak blossomed. She holds an AA degree from Manhattan Community College and a BA in English from College of Staten Island. She has worked in data entry, accounts payable, bank teller, factory work, and as a substitute teacher. Limelight held a small role in a YouTube documentary, METTLE, and was a writer and production assistant for Brooklyn Cable Access Television. She also wrote and starred in a YouTube video, Thunder Thighs House Fund Video. Her article "Now Ear's A Rail Cool Idea" appeared in the New York Daily News. She currently works as a janitor for Wright State University.
Throughout her life, Limelight parked her caboose in Stamford, CT; Sacramento, CA; Houston, TX; and San Diego, CA. She currently resides in Dayton, OH in a one-hundred-year-old patchwork house. She loves to read and crochet.
LET ME PERISH FROM STARVATION'S LOVE is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7944-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/let-me-perish-from-starvations-love/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/let-me-perish-from-starvations-love/
