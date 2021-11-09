Topeka, KS Marketing Mogul Publishes How-To Guidebook
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnyone Can Sell, a new book by Seth Stevens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Anyone Can Sell is your quick and easy guide to excellent salesmanship, leadership, and more!
Packed with personality and wisdom from a man who has spent years garnering experience and honing his craft, learn the special skills, tools, and tactics to becoming a better salesperson and leader, from getting started to building meaningful relationships with your coworkers and clients-and even the competition.
Move forward in your career with confidence, knowing there's always room to grow and get better, no matter what stage of your career you're at. Whether you're a seasoned salesperson or just beginning, there's something in here for you.
About the Author
Seth Stevens has a degree in Business Management with a minor in Leadership. He has spent his career in sales, helping to build two businesses from the startup phase, and he's now the owner of his own marketing company, Phoenix Marketing Group, which he also built from scratch.
Anyone Can Sell is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7100-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/anyone-can-sell/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/anyone-can-sell/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
