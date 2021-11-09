Turner, OR Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dead Man's Luggage, a new book by Kristin Rux, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Fear makes people live lives they regret." The regular guy paused significantly, "Do you regret your life, Jeff?"
Jeff seemed to be the quintessential male of society: generous, avid reader, and notable traveler. The truth? He deceived and accomplished little more than the accumulation of material belongings.
Now in death, Jeff is forced to watch as his beloved possessions get redistributed to complete strangers, triggering him to take an introspective journey into the life he allowed to be dictated by fear.
Join Jeff on this tumultuous adventure of acceptance, courage, strength, and, ultimately, the justification of his life.
About the Author
Kristin Rux lives in Oregon with her husband, two dogs, and cat. She is currently pursuing her master's degree in adult education at Oregon State University. When Kristin is not studying for school, she can be found reading, writing, or hiking.
The Dead Man's Luggage is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4112-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dead-mans-luggage/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dead-mans-luggage/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
