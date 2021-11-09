As Canadian Manufacturers Struggle With Supply Chain Issues, 'Reshoring' Has Never Been More Important
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Oro Medonte, ON] - The last 24 months have truly revealed the inherent danger that comes with relying heavily or even solely on off-shore vendors.
The global pandemic has left countless North American manufacturers scrambling to find suppliers located closer to home (AKA reshoring) for their business critical components and products. Alternatively they have had little option but to endure skyrocketing logistics costs, lead times extended by many months and in some cases suppliers not not being able to meet contract commitments at all.
Any organizations reliant on third party manufacturing and looking to reshore tooling and series production to proven expertise right here in Canada can now transfer their production needs with confidence to Molded Precision Components (MPC) in as little as 7 days.
"It depends on the complexity of the parts involved, but we have the capacity, expertise and capability to remove the stress of transferring or reshoring your injection molded parts in presses up to 440T," commented David Yeaman, President and Co-Owner of MPC.
"We can turn around a transfer tool in as little as 7 days from receipt on-site at our state-of-the-art molding facilities an hour North of Toronto. We can help you get your operations moving again in far less time than you may think, actively supporting your post-pandemic recovery efforts."
MPC has been aggressively expanding their facilities and their capabilities over the last year. They recently expanded their advanced production capabilities to include plastic flip-caps for industry-standard bottles that are in high demand for multiple industries right now.
"Our mass production tooling and equipment has the capacity for up to 40 million 20-410 and 36 million 28-410 self-sealing flip-caps annually," added Yeaman.
At the same time, MPC also increased their scope of manufacturing by introducing MediCA Healthcare, an advanced Medtech manufacturing and distribution company. As the newest member of the MPC family, MediCA Healthcare offers a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, which combined with MPC delivers over 70,000 sq. ft. of space for environmentally sound Canadian-sourced advanced manufacturing capability.
After over 40 years of Canadian companies looking off-shore to reduce costs, the current global supply chain crisis has forced North American organizations to turn their focus back to domestic suppliers.
A recent study revealed that reshoring exceeded foreign direct investment (FDI) in job creation in the US in 2020. Reshoring jobs accounted for:
Canadian organizations have been somewhat slower to embrace the current reshoring trend. Part of the reason may be a perceived lack of capable companies to turn to, or concerns about how long and what risks a transition could present.
"The experienced MPC team can help ensure that you achieve supply continuity and maintain strong customer relationships as you transfer to a local, and more reliable local supplier," said Yeaman.
A number of Canadian organizations in demanding industries have already decided to engage and reshore with MPC. This is one of the reasons that MPC placed No. 152 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth and MPC earned its spot with three-year growth of 289%.
Anyone looking for high-quality and industry-compliant injection molded parts is encouraged to reach out to MPC's Mark Smith, VP- Global Sales at msmith@mpccomponents.com.
About Molded Precision Components (MPC)
As part of the MPC family of Companies, Molded Precision Components and sister operation MediCA Healthcare deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to deliver precision engineering and contract manufacturing excellence to both automotive and healthcare sectors.
Established in 2006, the business is focused on medium to high-volume component manufacturing for the most challenging of applications and operates to quality standard ISO 9001:2015. Molded Precision Components is ISO/TS 16949 certified for Automotive clients and is registered to manufacture medical device components under MDEL#14865 Likewise, MediCA Healthcare operates under the QA protocols necessary for ISO 13485 for medical device components (certification expected in Q1 2022).
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
Medica Healthcare
Located an hour north of Toronto, MediCA Healthcare, a sister company of Molded Precision Components deploying Industry 4.0 technologies and advanced manufacturing to deliver pharmaceutical quality components, products & services to the healthcare sector.
MediCA is focused on the advanced manufacturing of performance-critical precision components, bringing essential products & PPE to the market, as well as supporting our partners through private label and high-volume liquid manufacturing & injection moulded packaging. MediCA Healthcare follows Health Canada GMP conditions and operates under MPC's NHP site licence.
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
