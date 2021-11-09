GoEasyCare is Helping Our Overworked Front-line Workers and an Overstretched Healthcare System
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News[Innisfil, ON] - It has been well-publicized that the COVID-19 crisis has led to an equally dire mental health crisis among Canada's front-line healthcare workers.
Some experts have estimated that 40% of the entire healthcare workforce is currently suffering from burnout. Other reports estimate that 70% of workers in the most demanding sectors are burnt out.
Much of this burnout comes from the demanding conditions, restrictions, and workloads they are dealing with. However, a less-talked-about contributor is the fact that healthcare workers are currently hesitant to take much-needed sick days or mental health days. Many are afraid of how much work it is for most organizations to find someone to take their shift, and how much more burden it can put on schedulers and office admin staff.
However, it doesn't need to be that way! GoEasyCare can help these struggling organizations with groundbreaking workflow automation. The solution can save schedulers, office admin staff, and payroll employees as much as 90% of the labour-intensive work traditionally involved in filling shifts.
"Too many of our front-line workers are exhausted and feel like they can't use the sick or mental health days that they desperately need more than ever right now," said Paul Wright, President and CEO of GoEasyCare.
"At the same time, some organizations have anywhere from 10 to 12 supervisors spending their time filling shifts for 4 - 6 hours a week. They're also overworked and that time can definitely be better spent. GoEasyCare gives them that time back, and allows front-line workers to take worry-free sick days."
GoEasyCare understands the complexities that come with managing payroll and schedules for a healthcare facility, or a variety of facilities spread over a large area in the country. With this well-designed and easy-to-use software, those challenges start to fade away. The fully responsive software gives your entire team instant notifications the moment you make a schedule change. When you're not available to take a staff member's sick call, the GoEasyCare automated absence system answers the call for you and updates the schedule accordingly and even contacts the replacement staff without you.
In too many cases, the traditional process is some variation of the following:
This can represent hours of superfluous work from multiple departments to fill a single shift. However, this entire process can be handled through GoEasyCare's groundbreaking automation. The employee simply needs to call into the automated system and GoEasyCare takes care of the rest, using an adaptive rules engine that can factor in your organization's unique processes and union regulations.
Most importantly, the employee no longer needs to feel like their sick day is creating a massive burden for their coworkers. They can get the rest they need, while having full confidence that their shift will be filled, with ease.
GoEasyCare is already making a massive difference for healthcare organizations across Ontario right now. For example, Community Living –Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln (CL-GLWL) slashed their scheduling costs by 75%, while also going from spending the equivalent of 10 days a month on scheduling tasks, to a mere 1.5 days a month.
"Thanks to GoEasyCare, on a monthly basis, we're able to dedicate an additional 1.5 weeks to value-added management such as recruitment, candidate interviews, checking references, onboarding, performance appraisals and training," said Lauren Milsale, Human Resources Scheduler, at CL-GLWL.
Anyone interested in seeing what the GoEasyCare solution can do for their organization is invited to click here.
