SPIISEE Software Names Industry and Channel Leader Brian Ochab as CEO
November 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News[Toronto, ON] - SPIISEE Software Inc. has taken a major step forward in bolstering their leadership team by naming Brian Ochab as their Chief Executive Officer.
Ochab is renowned in the B2B sales sector as a Digital Transformer and a Channel Leadership Veteran. He will join CIO Carl Watene in leading SPIISEE's efforts to transform the way distributors, software vendors, and telecom companies run their indirect partner ecosystems digitally with ground breaking automation.
"I'm excited to lead a company that has built a fully automated digital platform that will change how SaaS and IT solutions are sold through the indirect channel" said Ochab.
"In a world of digital transformation, with everything moving to a digital online environment, there is a huge opportunity in the B2B sales space to create a B2C type environment for indirect partners. SPIISEE provides the competitive advantage that IT vendors, distributors and sales partners have been looking for to win as they automate their sales and supply partner programs."
Ochab has over 25+ years of successful experience in direct sales and channel leadership in telecom and IT. He is a proven new business builder and channel disrupter with a history of launching and accelerating new businesses and transforming sales cultures from transactional to consultative.
"We're thrilled to have a platform that is purpose-built with eight unique software layers that speak to each other and cover all aspects of a partner ecosystem. I'm truly excited about the fact that we tipped the model upside down and built it from the partner-looking-upwards perspective, versus the vendor-looking-down-perspective."
"The biggest challenge facing today's vendors and distributors remains trying to grow their indirect partner program effectively, and many are trying to patch together incompatible software platforms, or focusing on expensive enterprise software solutions. Both are not going to get them there." said Ochab.
"They're trying to scale and capitalize their indirect sales programs with incomplete and disorganized technology stacks. The only way is to fully automate, and many of them have yet to do that. We're providing an opportunity for our customers to launch and scale their partner programs quickly and efficiently, without a heavy investment. That's a huge attraction to the majority of our target market who can't afford millions in solutions offered by Salesforce, Microsoft and Oracle. In addition, they can't afford time lost to invest in a these partner relationship management (PRM) tools that don't offer the full technology stack like SPIISEE's."
"Brian is exactly who we need to disrupt this global market. He is going to change how vendors and sales partners transact with each other, getting them thinking out-of-the-box to digitally transform their indirect partner programs," said CIO Carl Watene.
"For us, he is going to help create a culture of winning. And for our clients, he is going to get people thinking bigger, about where they want their companies to be in 5 years, and how SPIISEE can get them there."
About SPIISEE
SPIISEE is a premier development company formed to design and deploy channel sales enablement web-tools for manufacturers, wholesalers and distribution companies.
Everest Suite by SPIISEE Software is an ecosystem management platform that liberates tech companies from a patchwork of legacy systems. SPIISEE has integrated eight lightweight proprietary software layers that share the same DNA, removing process complexity to simplify workflow.
Our mission is to deliver a solution that eliminates the need to purchase multiple software platforms to digitally transform the way technology companies launch and manage indirect partner programs.
Our leadership team was selected by Carl Watene, CIO & Founder to ensure the skills, networks, industry knowledge and startup experience has made SPIISEE a successful company. The SPIISEE team has over 75 years of combined experience setting up global sales channels and supply chain partner programs. For more information see Why SPIISEE.
