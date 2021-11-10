Columbus, OH Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir

After a number of years showing dogs, Ginnette Chicoine kept being asking who taught her. When she told the truth that she sought God for instruction, people were skeptical. Now, Chicoine delves deep into her past, taking us through her harrowing childhood and the dogs who got her through each heart wrenching moment. Her faith in God brought her childhood dogs to her, aiding her in surviving through the abuse she experiences and moving forward to a life of joy, with man's best friend at her side.About the AuthorGinnette Chicoine has completed three of her four years at Columbus College of Art and Design. Her education was sidelined due to health concerns and learning more about her Asperger's syndrome. Her artwork can be found and purchased on Etsy.When it comes to dog training, Chicoine is naturally talented, with most training being done on her own, but she has belonged to various dog clubs throughout the years.Chicoine and her husband have been married for over thirty-three years and credit their long-lasting marriage to placing God first in their lives.