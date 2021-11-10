Celebration, FL Author Publishes Crime Fiction
November 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPat Randolph Mysteries: The Case of Lori Larkin, a new book by Brian Foster, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pat Randolph is a recent college graduate and an intern with the Windy City Police Department who vows to never get involved in a case he is too close to. That all changes when he comes across the case of Lori Larkin, a missing girl Pat fell in love with in his youth. Pat takes on the case, but he quickly realizes it goes way deeper than he could ever imagine.
About the Author
Brian Foster was inspired to write by his late father, who was an avid reader and always encouraged Brian to be one too. Brian is the first in his family to receive a bachelor's and a master's degree. He supports many charities, including Tunnels 2 Towers and the ASPCA. In his spare time, he likes to bowl, travel, cook, and sing. He could not be where he is today without the love and support of his mother, Alice, and the love of his life, Rose.
Author Links:
Website: https://www.patrandolphmysteries.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrandolphmys
Pat Randolph Mysteries: The Case of Lori Larkin is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4244-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pat-randolph-mysteries-the-case-of-lori-larkin/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us