Personal Injury Attorney Richard M. Kenny was featured in Super Lawyers New York Metro 2021
November 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRecently, Personal Injury Attorney Richard M. Kenny of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny was featured in Super Lawyers New York Metro 2021. Only attorneys who've been selected as Super Lawyers by the prominent organization are featured in New York Metro. Only 5% of all lawyers in each state are named Super Lawyers, showing just how exclusive this membership truly is. It's worth noting that Attorney Richard M. Kenny has been named as a Super Lawyer for the last 10 years! You can find Mr. Kenny mentioned in this year's edition of New York Metro here.
Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in New York Metro yearly through a patented and exhaustive selection process, ensuring that prospective clients hire only the most qualified attorneys. The process involves various phases, including peer nomination, independent research into the attorney's credentials, and peer evaluation. Only the attorneys who've received the most points will be recognized in New York Metro Super Lawyers Top Lists.
The purpose of the independent research is to determine whether the attorney in question truly exemplifies what makes an attorney a Super Lawyer. For example, the organization will determine whether the attorney is experienced, active in the legal community, and accomplished.
Over the years, Attorney Richard M. Kenny has received several awards in recognition of his dedication to his clients, including being selected as one of the Top Attorneys in New York from 2007-2015, receiving the Super Lawyers award for 10 years in a row, and being named as one of the Best Attorneys in America, from 2013 to the present.
Over the years, The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has achieved countless favorable results on behalf of its clients, including a $6.2 million settlement on behalf of a construction worker who lost his lower leg in an accident that should have never happened. The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny also won a $5.75 million settlement in a case brought against New York City for an accident involving a bicyclist and a city sanitation sweeper.
The bottom line is that if you've been hurt and the accident wasn't your fault, you need an attorney and a legal team you can depend on. Fortunately, The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is on your side. Accident victims throughout New York City can depend on us to fight for their right to financial compensation. Contact us today to schedule your free initial consultation with our competent legal team.
Contact Information
Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us
