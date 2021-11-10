Cheyenne, WY Author Publishes Children's Book
November 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMilner Goes to the Beach, a new book by Laurie Hiett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Milner Goes to the Beach is a children's book that can be read to a child at bedtime or used as a picture book. The theme is that you may not be able to physically go somewhere, but you can certainly dream about it.
Milner Goes to the Beach is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1243-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/milner-goes-to-the-beach/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://dorrancepressroom.com/milner-goes-to-the-beach/
