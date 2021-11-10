Mentor, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
November 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMore Than Words Can Say, a new book by Amanda Hart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
More Than Words Can Say was inspired by Hart's own children and one question they would often ask: How much do you love me? Through this book, Hart tries to show her children and all children everywhere how much they are truly loved by their parents.
About the Author
Amanda Manocchio Hart is high school English teacher and loving wife and mother of three sons, Joey, Henry, and AJ. She enjoys traveling, hiking, playing outside with her kids, and is involved in community service through her church. She currently resides in Mentor, Ohio.
More Than Words Can Say is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4285-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/more-than-words-can-say/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://dorrancepressroom.com/more-than-words-can-say/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us