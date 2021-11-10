I.T. Services Company Provalus to Unveil its New 55,000 sf State-of-the-Art Facility in Alabama
November 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsProvalus, the domestic rural outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, begins a new chapter with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its flagship technology innovation center in Alabama. Provalus currently employs almost 400 people throughout its three facilities and is the third largest employer in the city of Brewton, trailing just behind DW McMillan Memorial Hospital and Georgia Pacific. The corporate mission of Provalus is to make an impact in the lives of individuals and families, especially by up-skilling them to deliver technology-related services to Fortune-listed clients. The job creation initiative is adding hundreds of jobs to the community.
In a dedication ceremony on December 8th, Mayor Yank Lovelace, city council members, Governor Kay Ivey and state dignitaries will be honored for their support of the project which projects to have a multi-million dollar economic impact over the course of five years.
"Our main mission is to provide value to the U.S. by bringing jobs back… especially to rural areas," commented Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus. "The I.T. solutions that have been traditionally outsourced overseas can now be serviced here in the U.S. through Provalus. Throughout this last year particularly, companies have recognized the need to have a partner that focuses on quality and collaborative support, while also providing a highly dependable solution. With our BCP plans, fall over facilities and diverse locations throughout the U.S., we offer an unmatched solution here in-country."
The Provalus ribbon-cutting event will take place December 8, 2021 at 11 am. It will be well-attended by Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey; Mayor of Brewton, Yank Lovelace; State Senator Greg Albritton; Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus; Chuck Ruggiero, CEO of Optomi Professional Services; Michael Winwood, Cofounder and Chairman of Optomi Professional Services; Christen Black, Cofounder and CMO of Optomi Professional Services; Radka Winwood, Cofounder of Optomi Professional Services and President of Optomi; Alabama State Representative, Alan Baker; Secretary of Commerce, Greg Canfield; Will Ruzic, VP of Facilities and Operations at Provalus
Provalus is elevating under-employed communities by providing technology, business and support positions to undiscovered talent in the U.S. By up-skilling local workers, Provalus is able to provide Fortune-listed companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need…straight from the heart of America. The impact outsourcing company specializes in I.T. services that support business with helpdesk, service desk, build, run and secure services like NOC, SOC.
Contact Information
Christen Black, CMO
Provalus, the domestic rural outsourcing brand of OPS
Contact Us
Christen Black, CMO
Provalus, the domestic rural outsourcing brand of OPS
Contact Us