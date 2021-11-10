Union City, GA Author Publishes Inspirational Memoir
November 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Have Gone Through Hell, but I Didn't Stop!, a new book by Lottie M. Campbell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Realizing many experience the same hardships as she has gone through, Lottie M. Campbell sat and wrote her story so that others may read, relate, and discuss their own journeys. If you have ever had an unfaithful spouse, a mother or father remarry after the death of a parent, or if you were ever treated as an orphan in your own home, Campbell's story will resonate with you.
With her faith in God, Campbell was able to find the strength, courage, and confidence she needed to continue on with her life. Just as God plants an oak tree, causing the winds, rains, and storms to give it strength, so, too, will he do the same for his people, encouraging them to build their character, faith, and endurance through all so they may come out sturdier and stronger in the end.
About the Author
Lottie M. Campbell is a former bookkeeper, office manager, insurance broker, retired real estate broker, and preacher. She enjoys writing, reading, decorating, working with plants, and making floral arrangements. She works with her church in the Bereavement Committee, is a member of the Oasis Club, and a member of World Changers Church International. She is the mother to a son, Donald, who died of cancer in June 1998; however, he did provide her with three grandchildren. She is also the great-grandmother to four and a fifth due in spring 2021.
I Have Gone Through Hell, but I Didn't Stop! is a 246-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4706-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-have-gone-through-hell-but-i-didnt-stop/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/i-have-gone-through-hell-but-i-didnt-stop/
