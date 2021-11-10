Stratton, CO Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
November 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsButterfly Wings and Other Things, a new book by Joy Borden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Joy Borden gathers together her poems and other writings and presents them to the public in her collection Butterfly Wings and Other Things. Her writings vary from encouragement during times of grief to entertaining thoughts on life, love, family, likes and dislikes. From thoughts about spoons to death, coffee to the nostalgia of childhood, Borden's myriad of topics are sure to be relatable to any reader.
About the Author
Joy Borden has a degree in early childhood education. She is an artist and retired preschool teacher. She enjoys a good joke and baking cookies as well as spending time with her two children, Tyler and Kenya.
Butterfly Wings and Other Things is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7047-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/butterfly-wings-and-other-things/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/butterfly-wings-and-other-things/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
