Author From Honolulu HI Previously of Columbus OH Publishes Collection of Poems and Short Stories
November 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures of a Dyslexic Poet, a new book by Sean Riedl, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of Sean M. Riedl's poems and short stories, the various chapters of Adventures of a Dyslexic Poet flash by like short films. With poetic descriptiveness reminiscent of Edgar Allan Poe but with none of the gore, this book takes the reader through different worlds-some real and some imagined.
Riedl's work has the power to confound and enlighten, to soothe and excite. Inspired by the author's relationships with others and his interest in places and objects with storied pasts, Adventures of a Dyslexic Poet has something to offer any thoughtful reader.
About the Author
Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Sean M. Riedl made it to fourth grade with straight A's in all his subjects even though he could not read. When he was ten, Riedl's parents transferred him to a private school called Marburn Academy that specialized in teaching students with learning differences. At this school, Riedl learned how to read using the Wilson Reading System and slowly regained his self-confidence. After five years, Riedl transitioned out of Marburn Academy to an all-boys Catholic college prep high school called St. Charles Preparatory School.
After graduating from St. Charles in 2000, Riedl got a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2004 and a master's degree from University of Hawaii at Manoa in 2010. Riedl currently works for the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
Adventures of a Dyslexic Poet is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1339-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-of-a-dyslexic-poet/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adventures-of-a-dyslexic-poet/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us