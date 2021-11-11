Provalus Recognized for Military Commitment; Earns Multiple Military Friendly® Awards and the HIRE Vets® Medallion Award
November 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsProvalus, the domestic impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, announced today that it has been designated as a 2022 Military Friendly® Employer as well as a 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award winner by the U.S. Department of Labor.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Provalus as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor yesterday. Provalus earned the PLATINUM award. The HIRE Vets Act Medallion Program (Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act) is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
Provalus also earned status as a Bronze level Military Friendly® Employer, a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer, a Military Friendly® Brand and a Military Friendly® Diversity Program winner. Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation.
Provalus is a purpose-driven organization on a mission to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and families, especially by up-skilling them to deliver technology-related services to Fortune-listed clients. Within that mission resides several goals; one of which is to achieve a workforce consisting of 30% military veterans and military spouses.
The Provalus mission to hire veterans goes well beyond simply hiring great talent, it is continually re-skilling them so career advancement is possible. Provalus has built technology centers near military installations to ease the transition for both veterans and their families. This enables military veterans to remain in their communities, have access to the VA's and maintain the support system they have come to rely on. Provalus has three state-of-the-art facilities employing hundreds of Americans in jobs traditionally done overseas. Its commitment to helping veterans transition to civilian careers is significant to the Provalus mission of revitalizing rural America. Provalus delivers ITO, BPO and support services for corporations seeking to keep their outsourced technology services inside U.S. borders.
"It shouldn't surprise anyone that our U.S. veterans possess tremendous skills, work ethic and overall quality of character. They bring of a sense of urgency, a mind-set of until the job is done and overall attention to detail (getting it right the first time is critical in their prior roles). All very valuable assets to have within a team. For Provalus specifically, their mentorship and leadership continue to have a profound impact on our business, as we continue to hire talent from all walks of life", commented Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus.
Provalus will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. The HIRE Vets Act Medallion information can be found at hirevets.gov/awardees.
ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
We hire and develop the best and brightest undiscovered talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune 1000 companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need… straight from the heart of America. We are purpose-driven… PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.
