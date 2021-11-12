Plain, WI Authors Publish Guide for Cannabis Growers
November 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCultivating Cannabis, a new book by Samuel A. Liegel, CCA and Edward A. Liegel, CCA, CPAg, CPSS, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Driftless Extracts (https://driftextracts.com/) has written a guidebook for both experienced and inexperienced growers. Cultivating Cannabis is the culmination of greenhouse notes & SOPs, planting practices, nutrient application records, scouting notes, and harvest data from a successful 100 acre USDA certified organic feminized hemp grow for CBD. It also includes our records and experience from a 75 acre dual-purpose hemp grow for fiber research.
About the Authors
Written by two federal and state licensed CCAs (Certified Crop Advisors), this book applies practical agricultural concepts to modern cannabis production. Chapter topics include: Genetics selection, field selection, greenhouse, trans-planting, direct seeding, pre-plant fertilizers, nutrient management planning, integrated pest management planning, integrated disease management planning, irrigation, cover crops, weed management, scouting, soil/biomass testing for both feminized and "traditional" industrial hemp.
The authors of this book have over 50 years of combined experience in crop scouting, recommendations, nutrient management, precision agriculture, and own their own small family farms.
Cultivating Cannabis is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4313-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cultivating-cannabis/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us