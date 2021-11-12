Kiriat Gat, Israel Licensed Israeli Guide Publishes Historical Fiction Anthology
November 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom David to David, a new book by Irén Kärrbrant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From David to David is a historical fiction anthology of different accounts throughout Israel's three thousand-year history. The author uses a variety of social classes, types of people, and different vocations to illustrate the vast and colorful history of Israel.
The book tells these stories spanning three eras from the point of view of people and their unique perspectives. Each chapter focuses on a single person's life in the historical present tense from the days of King David to those of Prime Minister David Ben Gurion.
About the Author
Irén Kärrbrant was born in Sweden but moved to Israel in her teenage years. She is married and has three wonderful children to whom this book is dedicated. From a young age, Kärrbrant has been interested in the history is Israel and Judaism. She had the opportunity to study these topics at the university UNISA at correspondence. In 2010, she graduated from Ben Gurion University as a licensed Israeli guide and has worked as a guide in Israel ever since. She can speak Swedish, English, and Hebrew. It is a privilege to her to be able to show people from all over the world the country that she loves.
From David to David is a 252-page hardback with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3456-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-david-to-david/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-david-to-david/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us