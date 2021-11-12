Washington, DC Author Publishes Lottery Guidebook
November 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShasha New Lottery Source, a new book by Shade, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shade has studied the lottery system for years and now is sharing her conclusions with readers! This innovative book shares methods for choosing numbers for "pick three" style lotteries. Shade contends that the lottery is based on a rotational system and that certain numbers are connected to others. She offers details about her findings within the pages of this book.
About the Author
Shade's interests include cooking, watching movies, listening to music, swimming, traveling, and of course, playing the lottery! She is happily married and the mother of three children.
Shasha New Lottery Source is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4164-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shasha-new-lottery-source/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shasha-new-lottery-source/
