Gresham, OR Author Publishes Success Guide
November 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOpen the Door to the Truth, a new book by Michael Porter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's not always easy to know what you want, let alone how to get it.
When a young couple, Jack and Diane, are offered the opportunity to learn the truth behind getting the things you desire, they learn there's a reason for everything; that small, financially responsible decisions add up; and hard work pays off in the end.
Learn the secrets of success in getting what you want through the real-life scenarios presented in Open the Door to the Truth. Finally, it's time to take action, take control of your life, and start getting what you want.
About the Author
Michael Porter owns and runs five businesses in the service industry. He is a John Maxwell certified speaker and trainer, and volunteers at My Father's House, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless people get back on their feet. As part of his volunteer work, he teaches a class called "Life 101," which contains some of the truths written in this book, as well as many other valuable tools to survive and thrive.
Porter has been married for 28 years, and he has four children.
Open the Door to the Truth is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7078-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/open-the-door-to-the-truth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/open-the-door-to-the-truth/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
