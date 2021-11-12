Edison, NJ Author Publishes Collection of Letters
November 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Letters to My Daughter, a new book by DJD, has been released by RoseDog Books.
DJD sat down and began writing to her daughter, wondering why she left her, where is she, why won't she contact her. Why would she choose the people she associates herself with and not her mother? Why do the people her daughter is with not allow her to have a mother, a family, her friends, her church? Is she hypnotized, on drugs, being held against her will? Her daughter was her world.
Love Letters to My Daughter is a heartfelt collection of letters of a brokenhearted mother in her search for answers and renewed relationship with her daughter.
About the Author
DJD a single, hard-working mother of an only child, a daughter she raised from one month old all by herself. She is well educated, loving, giving, a good person, a Christian woman, and a professional in business. She is now permanently disabled from working seven days a week for thirteen years to give her daughter all she could, putting her through college and trade school. She eventually suffered a stroke and two heart attacks, later becoming extremely depressed after losing touch with her only child, along with the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. She spends her time writing letters to help ease some of her pain from her lost connection with her daughter.
Love Letters to My Daughter is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4446-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-letters-to-my-daughter/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/love-letters-to-my-daughter/
