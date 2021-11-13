McGill, NV Author Publishes Song Book
November 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeaven's Gates Await, a new book by Bo Gleave, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Heaven's Gates Await is an eclectic collection of songs to help people in all kinds of ways. Read this enjoyable collection that delves into the topics of money, family, cars, and hard work.
Heaven's Gates Await is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3389-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/heavens-gates-await/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us