Bradenton, FL Author Publishes Theological Commentary
November 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReflections, a new book by Thomas S. Kane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This little book is a book on Christology: the presence and meaning of Jesus. But it is Christology from below; from the perspective of Religious experience: his and ours.
It looks at the historical Jesus, his vision, his ministry, its collapse, and his awful death. Then it shifts to "What does the resurrection mean?" for Jesus, for us, for the cosmos. The chapter "Hints and Guesses" tries to look at common human experiences that reveal the presence of the Risen One in our lives and our world.
About the Author
Thomas S. Kane is an alumnus of the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy and a former writer for the peer-reviewed journal Review for Religious.
Reflections is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1334-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reflections-by-thomas-s-kane/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reflections-2021/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
