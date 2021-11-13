Adel, IA Retired Pastor Publishes Art and Travel Memoir
November 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWrestling on Starry Nights, a new book by Hugh R. Stone, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Wrestling on Starry Nights focuses on the religious art that has influenced the author and some of the religious images he has encountered on his travels around the world.
A review by Ronald H. Stone, John Witherspoon Professor (Emeritus) Pittsburgh Theological Seminary says, in part, "Stone grasps the religious nature shining through van Gogh's work as he recognized God's powerful design shining through the clear nights of North Central Iowa's beautiful starry skies."
About the Author
Hugh R. Stone is a graduate of Yale Divinity School and the University of Iowa. He served as a United Methodist Pastor in Iowa for forty-two years and taught religion and philosophy courses as an adjunct at three colleges in the Des Moines Area.
Stone and his wife live on a farm west of Des Moines. They share their time with five married children and their spouses and seven grandchildren. He enjoys collecting geodes and Lionel trains, playing chess, and watching Hawkeye football and basketball games. Stone is an elder in the Heartland Presbyterian Church in Clive, Iowa, where he teaches an adult Sunday School class and works with the youth group.
Wrestling on Starry Nights is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4953-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wrestling-on-starry-nights/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/wrestling-on-starry-nights/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us