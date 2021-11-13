Valdosta, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Pépe the Puppet: The Big Move, a new book by A.L.S. Scott, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Big Move is the first of seven books in The Adventures of Pépe the Puppet mini-series, which teaches young children basic Spanish vocabulary through rhyme and colorful illustrations. In this adventure, Pépe the Puppet finds himself in a rather big predicament… He is moving from Mexico to the United States, and there is no one to care for his eight animals if he leaves them in Mexico!
The Big Move does more than simply teaching Spanish vocabulary; it teaches children the character virtues of friendship and individuality.
About the Author
A.L.S. Scott was born and raised in the southern United States. Graduating with honors, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbus State University and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Alabama. Scott is a former Spanish teacher and lives in Macon, Georgia. In 2009 Scott was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a brain disease which can be debilitating. However, she has been in remission from schizophrenia since 2017, thanks to good medication and effective treatment. All of her books, in some form or fashion, share her experiences with various people and places involved in her recovery. Every book Scott has written teaches a character virtue, which can be found on the book's spine and includes, but is not limited to, humility, honesty, friendship, patience, and self-esteem. Scott also illustrates all of her own books. Once you read one A.L.S. Scott book, you'll want to read her next release, and eventually, all of her books.
The Adventures of Pépe the Puppet: The Big Move is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-456-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-pepe-the-puppet/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-pepe-the-puppet-the-big-move/
