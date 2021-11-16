Berea, KY Author Publishes Political Exposé
November 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDeMOCKracy, a new book by Aaron Lang, has been released by RoseDog Books.
DeMOCKracy is an exposé of American Imperialism, discussing how the United States' focus on expansionism is unsustainable and oppressive. Globalization has been a multifaceted effort that has many pros and cons…but pros and cons of this magnitude can alter reality, because the US military, trade deals, offshored labor, and monopolies affect the entire planet.
In DeMOCKracy, the reader will encounter tales of espionage, corrupt deals, foreign turmoil, and illegal action on the part of the US government. The two main reasons which embroil the US in espionage, endless wars, and economic inequities are these: stopping Russia from having any more territories or influence, and attempting to have control over the world's resources.
From Africa, and the Middle East, to China and Mexico, US businesses violate international standards and laws regarding human rights abuses. Around the globe, the US military is exempt from international law. In the US, seven hundred billion dollars a year are allocated to the Department of Defense, and tax cuts are given to monopolies that globalize, eliminate competition, and violate antitrust law. All of this drastically reduces potential services and jobs for the American public while simultaneously harming communities in several countries.
Americans do not dictate the globalized agenda that affects them and the world; politicians and CEOs do. However, if the people are aware of the issues to discuss with their representatives-then the power of democracy can be reclaimed.
About the Author
Aaron Lang is a debuting author who hails from Kentucky but sees himself as a citizen of the world. Lang holds a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College in Kentucky, and a Master's in criminology from Eastern Kentucky University. He has worked with non-profits, private foster care companies, the Kentucky Court's juvenile justice branch, and currently works for a television streaming company.
Lang is a local theatre practitioner, musician, comedian, and outdoorsman. He can usually be found learning, making a joke, enjoying the arts, cooking, hiking, and spending quality time with his family, significant other, and close friends.
DeMOCKracy is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-488-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/demockracy/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/demockracy/
