It is logical to assume that humanity will go down the path of developing metaverses (metauniverses) in the next decade or decades. Meta (formerly Facebook) will be one of the most significant metaverses - what will the others be like?Unlike the usual social networks, interactive games, and online shopping, metaverses are designed to create maximum customization of the virtual world and to make it more interesting and attractive than the real offline world. As time goes on, we will remember today's foolishness that involved buying pixel art in NFT and low-bandwidth unecological blockchains as chronicles from the Stone Age. Generation Z is no longer interested in immersing themselves in a two-hour Hollywood movie and watching lengthy TV shows without an ounce of interactivity. They are more interested in streaming and TikTok.The most visually stunning blockchain game UnicornGo Multiverse seems to have already hired Lewis Carroll to write its worlds, and it's now ready to wow users with the most advanced graphics technically available today.It's obvious that all meta-universes strive for maximum realism. But it was UnicornGo that pioneered this trend.For the first time in blockchain games, users will be able to experience unrealistic detail and cinematography as opposed to the primitivism and minimalism that is common in the industry. This is what everyone has been waiting for for so long: connecting blockchain and Unreal Engine.The UnicornGo metaverse is implemented by Antix, whose team members have worked on visual effects in Quake Champions, STALKER 2, Dota 2, Hollywood movies, and TV series such as Star Wars, Love.Death.Robots, Godzilla King of Monsters, Pacific Rim, The Walking Dead, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Beasts, and Where to Find Them, among many others.The team at Antix knows best how to create unmatched levels of animation, visual effects, realistic characters using grooming and screenplay.UnicornGo, in turn, sets an ambitious goal of having at least 40 million users appreciate the infantile beauty, yet existential gloom, of the world of fairy-tale fantasy unicorns. This metaverse will soon be home to all crypto assets, art, and hundreds of thousands of blockchain networks that build trust in a trustless environment.