Grovespring, MO Author Publishes Tribute to Parents
November 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen I Was a Child, a new book by Annie Kreeb, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When I Was a Child is a touching tribute from Annie Kreeb to her parents, who just mean so much to her that she wanted to write about them and about being raised on a farm, where she enjoyed riding horses with her father and siblings.
About the Author
Annie Kreeb is a wife and mother and loves her children and wonderful husband dearly. She currently lives in Missouri.
When I Was a Child is a 128-page hardcover with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1521-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-i-was-a-child/
